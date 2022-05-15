Tulsa Police: Man Shot To Death In Hookah Lounge Parking Lot

Tulsa police said a man died after a parking lot shooting early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of a hookah lounge just after 2 a.m. near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard.
When officers arrived on scene, authorities said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said they found numerous shell casings in the lot, a nearby alley and near 1st Street.
The victim has yet to be identified. No suspect information is available at this time.