Tulsa Police: Man Shot To Death In Hookah Lounge Parking Lot

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 8:48 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police said a man died after a parking lot shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a hookah lounge just after 2 a.m. near South Lewis Avenue and East Admiral Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, authorities said they located a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said they found numerous shell casings in the lot, a nearby alley and near 1st Street.

The victim has yet to be identified. No suspect information is available at this time.







