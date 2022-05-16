×
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
Monday, May 16th 2022, 8:26 am
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (May 16)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (May 16).
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 15)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (May 15).
News On 6 7 a.m. Newscast (May 15)
News On 6
Watch News On 6's May 15, 2022 7 a.m. newscast now.
Top Headlines
Prohibited Items At Southern Hills For PGA Championship
Amy Slanchik
The admissions area at the PGA stayed busy Monday, as volunteers and employees kept their eyes out for items that are not allowed. That includes things like coolers, drones and personal golf equipment.
Major Moments In Southern Hills' History: The 1958 US Open
News On 6
This PGA Championship at Southern Hills is the latest in a long line of majors at the storied club.
Folds Of Honor Partners With PGA To Raise Money For Families Of Veterans
Jonathan Cooper
The PGA partners with Folds of Honor for Patriot Golf Days, a nationwide fundraising event where golfers are encouraged to add an extra dollar or more to their green fees to fund scholarships.
Pinnell Approved Payment To Swadley’s Without Invoice, Report Shows, As Lawmakers Plan Tourism Investigation
Barry Mangold
A new report shows Lt. Governor and Tourism Secretary Matt Pinnell signed off on a $1.5 million payment to Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen without seeing an invoice.
BOK Center Prepares For Rescheduled Eagles Show
News On 6
A big concert is happening Monday night at the BOK Center in Downtown Tulsa. Final preparations were made Monday for the Eagles concert. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.
Veterans Compete in PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup In Broken Arrow
Meredith McCown
Veterans from around the country are in Broken Arrow for the PGA HOPE Secretary's Cup. Twelve teams competed alongside professionals at The Club at Indian Springs on Monday in the tournament celebrating our heroes.
