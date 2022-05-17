Prohibited Items At Southern Hills For PGA Championship

Monday, May 16th 2022, 7:47 pm

The admissions area at the PGA stayed busy Monday, as volunteers and employees kept their eyes out for items that are not allowed. That includes things like coolers, drones and personal golf equipment.

Another item being confiscated is wine bottle openers; spectators are not allowed to bring in their own alcohol.

One thing you can bring in is a sealed, unopened bottle of water; each spectator is allowed to bring one inside.

As spectators flock to the PGA store to buy more, Susie Briggs and Linda Reid are thinking about how to carry less.

The Tulsa women are long time friends. “Since 7th grade,” Reid said.

The two said they plan to be at the PGA all week.

They came prepared for the 10 by 10 by 10 purse and bag rule. “My bags are usually much larger and I went to measure it and it was well over 10 by 10 by 10,” Reid said.

Despite downsizing, they were able to squeeze in everything they need in smaller bags.

“I have a wallet, I have glasses, keys and wipes. And my phone is back here,” Briggs said.

But those waiting in line who brought more than the essentials will end up at the prohibited items side of the admissions tent.

That’s where things like backpacks, pocket knives and wine openers will be checked in by PGA staff until spectators are ready to leave.

Linda and Susie are proving it’s possible to pack up every inch of space the PGA will allow.

“It doesn’t matter what size bag I have. I will fill it up,” Reid said.

If you’re wondering about any other specific items, including when you can bring cameras, just click here to read the rules.