Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:20 pm

By: News On 6

Behind The Scenes Stories From Past PGA Events At Southern Hills

Big names and memorable stories are synonymous with Southern Hills.

But some of the best stories don't feature the person who took home the trophy.

News On 6's Jonathan Huskey was live at 4 p.m. with a look at stories from past tournaments at the historic course.