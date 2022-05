Monday, May 16th 2022, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6

Those not attending the PGA Championship in Southern Hills will still feel the impact of traffic when it comes to traffic.

61st street between Lewis and Harvard will be closed to all traffic all week.

Osage Skynews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone was up in the air at 4:30 giving us a look at conditions Monday afternoon.