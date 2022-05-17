PGA Championship: Changes Made To Southern Hills Since 2007

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 9:34 am

By: News On 6

It's been 15 years since Southern Hills hosted the PGA Championship and a lot has changed in the world of professional golf.

Returning players in the field will notice the renovations that were completed on the course back in 2018.

Tournament Director Bryan Karns says with the course changes, it will be interesting to see the guys too young to play in 2007 match up with the veterans who have been there before.

Organizers are also happy about the changes for spectators, which include easier access to hospitality areas around the course.

Something new for fans who bought championship round tickets, admission will include free food and non-alcoholic beverages.

"It's the first time we've ever done that so if you bought a ticket for Saturday and you come out here, you'll get a wristband, you'll gonna be able to eat as many hotdogs, hamburgers as you want, so we're consistently trying to improve that spectator experience because we want people to feel like there's still a difference to go out to a live sporting event- it still makes a difference to be there in person," said Karns.

According to Karns, technology now plays a big part in the event everything sold at the event will be cashless.











