Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 11:00 am

By: News On 6

Local Volunteers Help Keep Score At PGA Championship

It takes 3,000 volunteers at Southern Hills to make a tournament of this magnitude run smoothly.

The PGA taps into each city to gather those volunteers and is often the case, Tulsa delivers.

Claudia Abernathy and Sara Bailey, two local volunteers who are co-chairs of the walking scorers joined News On 6 at 9 a.m. to talk about the experience.

