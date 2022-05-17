Tulsa Police Assist With Extra Security At PGA Championship

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 4:00 pm

Tulsa Police Officer Justin Vernon is giving up four wheels for two this week at Southern Hills.

“We're a pretty versatile unit. We're able to get through crowds easily,” said Vernon.

Vernon is part of TPD's bike river patrol unit, which usually uses bicycles to cover areas near the river, Cherry Street, Gathering Place, and Turkey Mountain. This week, they're riding around the PGA Championship.

“Any time there is large crowds, we're able to maneuver around a crowd easily,” said Vernon. “If we have somebody that goes down for heat exhaustion or anything like that we're able to get to them and get a path cleared for EMSA or fire to get to them faster."

While the PGA covers event security, Tulsa Police also has up to 100 officers spread around and on the grounds. Vernon's unit has 4 to 6 officer's on bikes, working shifts from 11 am to 7 pm. In addition to having a presence, Vernon says they're also helping out where needed.

"And answer questions,” said Vernon. “People yesterday brought us lost phones, lost bags, things like that. We're able to get those items and take them to where they need to go to lost and found which is by the information desk."

Vernon says it's also a good way to engage with the community.

In an event with visitors from around the world.