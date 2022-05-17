PGA Spectator App Helps Fans Navigate Southern Hills

Tuesday, May 17th 2022, 5:17 pm

The PGA designed an app to help spectators get around Southern Hills this week.

An interactive map displays where every hole is, where to find lunch, shop, and find fun activities for the kids. The app provides walking directions and even tells spectators how long your walk is expected to take.

If fans didn’t download the spectator app at home ahead of coming out to Southern Hills, all they have to do is scan a QR code to start downloading the app. One area the app lets you know about is Maxwell Plaza, where spectators can keep up with all the scores on a large video board, get their golf swing analyzed by a PGA coach, grab a beer or go shopping.

Tulsan Josh Barrett used the app to make his way to the shop on Tuesday.

“I was on the other side of the golf course and I wanted to get to buy a hat so it gave me walking directions back around to the PGA shops,” Barrett said.

And since he's planning ahead, he won't be wasting any time getting lost at the links.

The app also provides information on each day’s schedule and a simple way to keep up with scores throughout the week.

For information about the on-site guide app, click here.