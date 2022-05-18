Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 4:30 pm

By: News On 6

Everyone is getting excited for the PGA Tournament including our crafty mom Courtnay Grider. She joined News On 6 at 4 in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen to show us how to make PAR-TEE golf cupcakes.

Supplies:

White or Chocolate Cupcakes

Green Icing

White Icing

Golf Tees

White Lindor Chocolate Truffles

Instructions:

1. Bake Cupcakes according to the back of the box OR ask your local bakery for white and chocolate cupcakes with no icing.

2. Add Green icing to the top of the cooled cupcake. Pull up and away with the icing, this will create the natural grass look. Cover the entire top of the cupcake.

3. Insert a golf too into the middle of your cupcake.

4. Unwrap the Lindt Lindor white chocolate truffle and place it on top of the golf tee. This truffle will be your golf ball. If you want to secure it a little more just place a little bit of white icing to the top of the golf tee, then place the chocolate on top.

Nothing like a little Par-Tee Cupcake to swing into Summer and the PGA. Enjoy!

Your crafty mom,

Courtnay Grider