Author Of Unauthorized Phil Mickelson Biography Signs Books In Tulsa

Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 9:37 pm

While Phil Mickelson is not at the 2022 PGA Championship to defend his title, he is still getting a lot of attention.

An unauthorized biography about Mickelson was released May 17, and the author is in Tulsa to sign autographs and talk about Mickelson's life.

Alan Shipnuck has covered Phil Mickelson for his entire career.

The author said he hopes the book allows the reader to learn all sides of the controversial legend.

"Without question, there's been a bigger spotlight on the book because of all the controversy that Phil's put himself through, and his decision not to play this week just feeds into that,” explained Shipnuck.

After controversial comments Mickelson made about a Saudi-backed golf league, he continues to be a hot topic in golf.

Shipnunk said “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar" has been decades in the making.

Shipnuck said Mickelson declined to be a part of the book and that he sent Mickelson a copy a few weeks ago and has not heard back.

"I want him to know it was written with fairness and balance in mind and with a lot of affection, and I've always loved being around Phil and writing about him," said Shipnuck.

Shipnuck answered questions and signed books at Cedar Ridge Country Club Tuesday night and La Fortune Golf Course in Tulsa Wednesday night.

Ann Houston is excited to have a copy, despite how she feels about Mickelson.

"I loved Phil,” said Houston. “He was my boyfriend for a long time, but Phil's disappointed me."

Houston, like many others, is keeping a close eye on the PGA Championship and what is next for Mickelson.

"I feel like he's going to redeem himself at some point,” said Houston. “I think."

You can buy Shipnuck’s book at Magic City Books in Tulsa, most retailers and Amazon.