Wednesday, May 18th 2022, 10:31 pm

By: News On 6

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Creek, Kay, Lincoln, Noble, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Tulsa and Washington County in OK until 5:00am.

If storms keep moving around 55 mph, their arrival time could be between 2 a.m. & 3 a.m. Strong winds would be the main threat.