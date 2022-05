Thursday, May 19th 2022, 7:44 am

By: News On 6

EMSA has issued its first heat alert of the year.

Paramedics say they responded to five heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

10 people were also treated for the heat at Southern Hills.

Paramedics recommend wearing light-colored clothes, pre-hydrating, if you're going to spend a significant amount of time outdoors and avoid alcohol and caffeine.