Thursday, May 19th 2022, 2:40 pm

By: News On 6

May is Stroke Awareness Month and the importance of watching out for this potentially deadly condition has been highlighted in just the last week.

Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor and Democratic candidate for Senate, John Fetterman, was sidelined just days before a primary election after suffering a mild stroke.

We were joined by Doctor Andre Fredieu of Utica Park Clinic who is medical director of the Oklahoma Stroke and Neurological Institute at Hillcrest.