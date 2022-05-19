Tulsa Public Schools Launch Summer Program For Student

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 4:45 pm

Summer break is almost here and parents are looking for activities to keep their kids busy.

Sophie McLearan starts 6th grade in the fall but before that, she can't wait to spend this summer with her friend Leah McVay.

“We’re going to be doing the escape room, STEM club which I’m really excited about. We’re going to be doing the dinosaur club and some of the field trips we’re going to go to is like the aquarium and greenwood rising," said McLearan.

They're going to be doing all of these activities thanks to the Ready. Set. Summer! Camp. It's a partnership between TPS and the Opportunity Project.

“Learning with cultural activities and all kinds of enrichment that’s really going to keep kids not only engaged and excited about learning but also connected to each other and exploring new things that they might not otherwise have a chance to see," said Caroline Shaw.

This is the second summer for the program and there are dozens of activities for families to choose from. If your child has picked up a new hobby of golf this week, they have a camp for that.

“There are going to be golf camps at various golf courses throughout the month of June. Everybody from age 7 all the way up," said Shaw.

Leah McVay is excited about the dinosaur club and spending time with her two younger brothers.

“Something that we really want to do together is probably archery. I know that they like bow and arrows and things like that to get their hands on and that they can maybe possibly take home with them," said McVay.

See a full list of activities HERE