Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Adds Name To Fallen Officers Memorial

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 5:29 pm

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is remembering one of its own.

This year's service was the first time a name was added to its fallen officer’s memorial in decades.

"He was there to help anybody and everybody all the time,” said Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Aaron Moody.

The American flag flew at half-staff at Chandler Park as music echoed in the somber silence.

The annual ceremony honors fallen officers who served at the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

"It's that remembrance that I think is that most important thing, because sacrifice is not easy to do and they certainly exemplify what that means,” said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.

For each name called, officers or family members placed a white rose in their honor.

Over the last century, 13 officers in the agency have died in the line of duty. The first name was added since 1972, Sergeant John Harris.

"We were very best friends,” Moody said.

Sgt. Harris was 43 when he died from COVID-19 complications last year after contracting the virus on the line of duty. Harris is survived by his wife and four children.

Sheriff Regalado said Sgt. Harris helped start the Officer Assistance Program. It helps deputies and detention officers who are struggling with life's burdens on top of the job.

Now, this will also help his own family. "Every year, we will remember his sacrifice along with those that came before him,” Regalado said.

The ceremony also honored Connie Hyatt, a chaplain at the Sheriff's Office who died last year.

Sgt. Harris, now among names of heroes, who gave their lives to service for our protection.

"He touched a lot of people, a lot of people,” Moody said.