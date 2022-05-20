PGA Shop At Southern Hills Features DJ Performances

Thursday, May 19th 2022, 9:44 pm

By: News On 6

Golf isn't the only thing people are enjoying at Southern Hills.

There's some unique entertainment at the country club that doesn't involve a golf club.

Thousands of spectators are trailing in and out of the PGA Shops-escaping the blistering heat and getting their pro golf Merchandise, but one thing that's free is the live music.

"A lot of people think that I'm here to cashier until they walk up and they're like, 'Oh, you're the DJ,'" said Cynthia Gates, DJ Queen Jesseen.

DJ Queen said the people are loving it.

"The kids are great. They kind of eyeball everything. Some of them want to come over and like touch the equipment and they're just so cute," said Cynthia Gates, otherwise known as Queen Jesseen.

"I like Snoop Dog really," said Charlie McClure.

"I will be the first one to dance," said Rachel Malakar.

"I love that DJ," said a fan on his way to the register.

Blake Smith is a volunteer and said the music makes stocking shelves more enjoyable.

"All week I've been here in this location, so the DJ keeps it going. I haven't heard any music repeat. It's been high energy the whole time. Not too loud where you can't converse but it's nice in the background," said Blake Smith, Volunteer.

"I play a lot of remixes so kind of keep the beat going, like the energy up and everything," said DJ Queen Jesseen.

DJ Queen Jesseen is no stranger to big venues and normally performs at the Hardrock.

"I've been DJing for about 12 years...so they emailed me and here I am," said DJ Queen Jesseen.

However, she said she's never done something on this scale.

"It's a lot of fun. There are so many different people. And I'm in the hat section so I get to see everybody, like try on all the hats and look in the mirror. It's kind of cute," said DJ Queen Jesseen.

DJ Queen Jesseen is at the PGA Shops from 9 to 6 through Saturday. She said another DJ will come on Sunday.