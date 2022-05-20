Student Injured In 2016 Crash Reunites With Rory McIlroy At PGA Championship

Friday, May 20th 2022, 5:33 am

By: News On 6

Eyes were on the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth on Thursday, at the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. But people may not have noticed the standard-bearer from Broken Arrow for that group, Traden Karch.

Traden was in a horrific car crash that left his skull shattered. Traden overcame all the odds and the man who helped him keep going was Rory McIlroy.

Back in 2016, a car ran a stoplight and hit the car Traden was in head-on. Doctors said he either wouldn't make it through the night or would stay in a vegetative state.

While he was in a coma, Rory McIlroy sent him a get well soon video and a week after that, Traden woke up from his coma.

According to Traden, he doesn't remember much before the crash and had to re-learn things like colors and the alphabet, but something he definitely didn't forget was his love for golf.

Traden says he was ecstatic when he found out he would be the standard-bearer for McIlroy's group. He says the constant support during rehab was one reason he never lost faith.

"He gave me a lot of inspiration for trying to be who I am right now. One of the things is, I know a lot of people want his time and him putting his time into me was unreal for me," said Traden.

Traden will be attending Rogers State this upcoming fall to major in nursing and play for the golf team.















