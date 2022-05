Sunday, May 22nd 2022, 10:01 pm

By: News On 6

Wanamaker Trophy Engraver Fills In Winner's Name In 30 Minutes

The person responsible for engraving the Wanamaker Trophy with the winner's name at the end of the tournament, only has minutes to do it.

This was Otto Carter's first time engraving anything like this.

He said he prepared yesterday for the quick challenge.

Golfers who win the Wanamaker Trophy hold on to it for a year, and then they get a replica to keep.

