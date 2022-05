Friday, May 20th 2022, 5:56 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire at a vacant house near West 41st Street and South Union.

Firefighters say they got the call around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say one room inside the home was badly damaged by the blaze.

According to officials, no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.





