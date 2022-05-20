PGA Organizers Say Community Support Helps The Championship Succeed

Friday, May 20th 2022, 6:14 am

By: News On 6

Organizers with the PGA say the community support from everyone in Tulsa plays a part in how successful the championship is.

Championship Director Bryan Karns says there really is no blueprint when trying to draw up the perfect place to host an event like the PGA Championship, but Tulsa stands out because of the interest from both the city and spectators.

Karns says the City of Tulsa and staff at Southern Hills have been welcoming from the get-go.

Events like the PGA have the ability to lift a community up and put the city in the national spotlight.

Organizers say the excitement from all of the people coming out is another reason why this week has been a success.

"Having people that are excited, having people that want to be ambassadors for the championship that feel like this is a cool event, this is awesome that this is just happening, the greatest golfers in the world, but they also see that, look, even if you're not into golf that this is something that everybody benefits from," Said Karns.

karns says the PGA Championship provides entertainment for so many but is vital in bringing in revenue for local hotels and restaurants in Tulsa.

