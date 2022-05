Friday, May 20th 2022, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6

2 Oklahoma Children Under Investigation For Possible Acute Hepatitis

The CDC is investigating cases of acute hepatitis in Oklahoma children.

The disease is spreading around the world and doctors don't know what is causing it yet.

The CDC said it is looking into nearly 200 cases of children across the country who developed hepatitis for an unknown reason.

