Recognizing Symptoms Of Breast Cancer In Men

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while the disease is most often found in women, anyone can get it.

The American Cancer Society estimates 530 men will die of breast cancer this year.

Madeleine Wright introduced us to a survivor, Juan Namnun, who wants other men to know the symptoms.

Namnun said the best part about coaching is the relationship with his team.

"I knew I wanted to have an impact, like my coach had on me," Namnun said.

So, he went to work for Frankford High School, where he's been the head baseball coach for 17 years.

But in July 2022, he found a lump in his chest. His wife urged him to get it checked out. Doctors said it was Stage 2 Breast Cancer.

"Complete and utter shock. I was speechless. It was something that in my wildest dreams, I could not have fathomed. Breast cancer or almost any kind of cancer doesn't run in my family," Namnun said.

According to the CDC, 99 percent of breast cancers diagnosed in the U.S. are found in women. The remaining 1 percent are found in men.

Experts say anyone can get the disease and it can easily go undetected.

"Unlike for women, there is no breast cancer routine screening for men," explained Dr. Karen Knudsen with the American Cancer Society.

Namnun had to get a double mastectomy. Cancer was a big hit to him and his players.

The coach said he missed 3.5 months of work during his treatment. He's been back at the school for about a year. Players are thrilled to have him back.

"I think of him as my dad. Cause I didn't really have a father figure growing up and for everybody, he's been a father figure," said Alexis Zhaguy, one player.

The coach, now an ambassador for the American Cancer Society, urges men to be in tune with their bodies.

"When you find a lump, it doesn't hurt anything to check, to feel, to self-test," Namnun said.

It's a process that only takes a couple minutes and could save your life, so you can go back to the people you love.