Soccer Club Raising Money By Volunteering At PGA Concessions

Saturday, May 21st 2022, 8:05 pm

A local soccer club is raising money for their organization while volunteering in the concession stands this week at the PGA.

The soccer club director said they will have 300 volunteers.

"We heard there was an opportunity to raise some money, so we reached out to the people at the PGA and Southern Hills, and they hooked us up with volunteering at the concession stand," said director Kery Shubert.

The club is helping volunteer in the concession stands at the PGA, and director Kery Shubert said all the money they make goes back to the club to help with expenses.

Shubert said it takes a lot of volunteers.

"That's parents, coaches, friends of the club, but 60 kids a day, or 60 people a day," he said.

Jules Haro plays on a summer league team with Westside Alliance and said everyone was talking about the PGA, so she decided to sign up to help.

She said it's been fun as they work to stock up coolers, help prepare lunch and check out customers.

"In the morning, we had quite a few people, but then it died down for a bit and is picking up again," she said.

Haro said it's a totally different environment than soccer, but she's been enjoying every minute.

"I love it, I love that it's just an opportunity to come out in the community, get to know everyone, see a little outside of our soccer environment," she said.

Shubert says he's proud of all of the volunteers and the work they've done, and is happy to help the PGA while helping the club.

"That's what we're really proud of that we are able to help with the kids and offset their expenses because sports aren't cheap so with this help we are going to offset some of the expenses for the kids," he said.