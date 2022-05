Saturday, May 21st 2022, 8:24 pm

By: News On 6

One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car.

The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The teenager suffered minor injuries.

The OHP has not released any names involved.

Stay tuned for updates.