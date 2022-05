Saturday, May 21st 2022, 8:28 pm

By: News On 6

Bullets Hit Tulsa House In Shootout Between Car, Bicycle, Police Say

Tulsa Police are investigating a shootout between a car and bicycle Saturday evening.

Police said bullets also hit a house with four people inside, but nobody was hit.

The shooting happened near Pine and Sheridan around 1 p.m.

Officers said someone in a dark colored SUV started shooting at a person on a bicycle and the rider returned fire.

Several cars were hit.

Officers are looking for those involved in the shootout.

If you or someone you know has information, call Crime Stoppers.