Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells

Plaza Towers Elementary Survivor Reunites With Rescuer 9 Years Later

Nine years ago, Oklahoma saw one of its deadliest tornadoes rip through the heart of Moore, taking the lives of dozens. It was the day after Camron Richardson's 10th birthday, and he was a student at Plaza Towers Elementary. He and his classmates took cover as the then-EF4 tornado came barreling through the school. "Just loud," said Richardson. "Can't really explain it."