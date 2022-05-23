×
Watch Live: News On 6 at 6
×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@9PM
LIVE
NOW
61°
Feels like 61°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 23rd 2022, 9:14 am
By:
Stephen Nehrenz
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Oklahoma -
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Monday.
More Like This
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Monday.
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Monday.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer with the Wednesday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer with the Wednesday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
View More Stories
More Like This
Monday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Monday.
Wednesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer with the Wednesday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
News On 6
Meteorologist Travis Meyer with the Tuesday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Mid-Morning Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, Stephen Nehrenz has your mid-morning forecast for Tuesday, May 24.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Doctor Shares Advice For Parents Talking About Texas School Shooting With Their Kids
Jonathan Cooper
As both kids and adults process the tragedy in Texas, mental health professionals want to help. "Emotions, anger and all these things are a normal part of the human experience," said Dr. Scott Moseman.
Oklahoma Democrats Urge Reform Following School Shooting, Republicans Decry Politicizing Tragedy
Storme Jones
Democrats at the state capitol argue gun laws need to be strengthened while Republicans point to mental health. It's a conversation that has been had before.
Tulsa Fifth Grader Receives Statewide Recognition For Safety Patrol
Meredith McCown
A Tulsa fifth-grader is being recognized for his role as a School Safety Patroller.
Wellness Watch: Taking Care Of Our Skin During The Summer
News On 6
Many of us will be spending time outdoors as we get ready to head into summer. Doctors say it's important for us to keep our skin health in mind. Tara Linville is a PA with Utica Park Clinic and she joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about the importance of skin health.
Governor Abbott: Texas Gunman Posted Online He Was Going To Shoot Up School
CBS News
At least 19 children and two adults were killed when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Authorities said the shooter was killed on the scene by law enforcement officials.
YWCA To Offer Free Swim Lessons At Lacy Park
Mallory Thomas
Many of us will be headed to the pools and lakes this holiday weekend. A Tulsa group is offering free swimming lessons to make sure all kids have the chance to be safe around the water.
View More Stories