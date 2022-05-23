Company Creates Custom Bike Seats Based On Rider's Body

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 1:16 pm

By: News On 6

It's estimated more than fifteen percent of Americans ride their bikes on a regular basis and that number is expected to increase as gas prices remain high.

So a company in the Czech Republic is working to make that ride a little more comfortable -- with a bike seat custom made for your posterior.

After creating a mold using memory foam, experts anaylze a rider's stress points to create a customized seat from a 3D printer.

Jiri Duzar | Posedla "His physiology, his needs, his riding style and other parameters and based on those individual characteristics, we create the saddle," said Jiri Duzar with Posedla.

Comfort doesn't come cheap though, a custom seat will cost $400.