Monday, May 23rd 2022, 1:35 pm

By: News On 6

McDonald's Begins Process Of Pulling Out Of Russia

The iconic McDonald's golden arches are coming down in Russia.

The fast food giant is pulling out of the country after three decades following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company is selling the locations to a local licensee who will rebrand them.

The Russian locations have been closed since March due to the invasion and McDonald's has been under pressure to withdraw entirely.