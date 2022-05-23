Runaway Barges Hit Webbers Falls Lock & Dam 3 Years Ago This Week

Monday, May 23rd 2022, 5:43 pm

By: News On 6

Three years ago this week, we were all holding our breath as we watched those runaway barges float down the Arkansas River.

The barges got loose during the record setting flood of 2019.

There were serious concerns that the barges could cause catastrophic flooding in Muskogee County.

Osage SkyNews 6 flew overhead as the barges crashed into lock and dam 16 near Webbers Falls.

Thankfully, both barges sunk once they hit and there was no significant damage to the dam.








