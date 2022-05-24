Flood Warning Issued For Parts Of NE Oklahoma

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 1:12 pm

By: News On 6

Update 5/24/2022 9:58 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Warning for Tulsa, Creek, Osage, and Pawnee counties until 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of over 5.5" have fallen west of Tulsa. Another 1-3" likely across much of the area with some isolated amounts of 3-5" still possible. Additional flash flood or flood warnings could be issued on Tuesday.

Update 5/24/2022 5:35 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday morning as showers and storms sweep through parts of the state.

The warning is currently in effect for Creek, Osage, Pawnee, and Tulsa Counties until 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), between 3 and 6 inches of rain have already fallen and another 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Click Here To See The Latest Weather Warnings And Watches

Meteorologist Alan Crone says a round of storms moving east-northeast across the Tulsa metro is producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Alan says the storm has the potential to produce winds near 20 and 30 mph.

Click Here To View Our WARN Radar For Real-Time Weather Updates







