Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 6:11 am

By: News On 6

Water Playgrounds, Splash Pads Open For The Summer At Tulsa Parks

The Summer is kicking off in Tulsa as the city's water playgrounds and splash pads open for the season.

According to Tulsa Parks, people can now visit the city's parks to cool off and hours have been extended.

The parks will now be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day.

A few of the parks, like Johnson Park on Riverside, are closed for repairs.

Click Here for more details on park hours and closures.