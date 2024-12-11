Tulsa Family Questions Prison Safety After Delayed Notification Of Loved Ones Death

A Tulsa family is grieving and seeking answers after learning their loved one, Marquiel Ross, was killed in prison nearly a week before they were notified. Ross, who was serving a two-year sentence for probation violations, died from strangulation and blunt force trauma on Sept. 12. His cellmate, Justin Harris, has been charged with first-degree murder.

A Tulsa family is upset after they say they didn't find out their loved one had been killed in prison until almost a week after it happened.

They say the Department of Corrections could have done several things differently to save his life.

Marquiel Ross' Case

Marquiel Ross was charged with having a stolen car and obstruction in 2019.

In 2020, he pleaded guilty and got probation, but, the DA's office said he broke the rules, so in 2023, he was sent to prison for two years.

Ross' Family expected him to serve his time and come home

DOC says Ross was moved to maximum security after assaulting staff twice and he had a history of misconduct.

Ross' family says they kept checking on his release date and learned he died on Sept. 19th, but the medical examiner received Ross's body on Sept.12th.

Rachel Macon, Victims Aunt, said "They told us he had died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the back of this head and that they were unaware his cellmate was going to attack him," said Rachel Macon, Ross' aunt.

Justin Harris has been charged with first degree murder.

Ross' family says they don't understand how it happened.

"Where were the guards at? You know, you post to clear count every hour? How was he beaten? You know, where was the staff," said Macon.

Ross' family is most frustrated they didn't find out he died until days later and only then, from another prisoner's family.

DOC's full statement:

"Beginning in October 2023, we updated the sanctions related to Class X misconducts to hold inmates accountable when they violate the most egregious rules. Rep. Humphrey arrived at an inaccurate conclusion due to his lack of knowledge of our case management procedures. Marquel Ross was moved to maximum security in November 2023 due to his behavioral issues. We do not take assaults on staff lightly, resulting in him losing all his earned credits. Ross was not held past his discharge date. Unfortunately, he was a victim of homicide, and we offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones. First-degree murder charges have already been filed by the Pittsburg County District Attorney. We tried our best to get in touch with his family using the contact information he provided us. The screenshots of the texts received by the family are from VINE, a third-party vendor that has operated in the state since 2006, and are not from ODOC, as stated by Rep. Humphrey. Registration to receive notifications about inmates through VINE is open to the public, and ODOC cannot use any registrations as official points of contact. He actually had two assault on staff misconducts, along with several others. His sentence was two years, and he did not serve longer than that therefore he was not held past his discharge date. Section II.E. of this policy shows how many credits an inmate receives at each level."

Ross's family is devastated and doesn't feel like this is justice.

"This is supposed to be a place that rehabilitates people this is supposed to be a place that helps people turn their life around, but how do we know that's happening," said Macon.