Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing 27-Year-Old Jenks Woman In 2021

Muskogee County prosecutors charged a man with murdering a 27-year-old Jenks woman three years ago.

News On 6

Investigators say Alyssa Edlund was shot to death in Haskell in August of 2021.

They say the OSBI found two cars near the shooting but struggled to piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

Prosecutors filed new charges on Tuesday against Cornelius Love, who authorities say shot and killed Edlund and also shot at two others.

Timeline: The Case of Alyssa Edlund - From Tragedy to Arrest

August 2021:

On August 14, 2021, Alyssa Edlund was found fatally shot in a rural area near Haskell in Muskogee County. Authorities quickly identified the victim and began investigating her death as a homicide. Alyssa was remembered by family and friends as a loving and vibrant person who touched the lives of many.

September 2021: Memorial Service Held in Honor of Alyssa

A memorial service was organized by Alyssa’s family and friends to celebrate her life and mourn her untimely death. Family members vowed to seek justice, emphasizing Alyssa’s lasting impact on those who knew her.

October 2021: Authorities Continue Investigation

Despite initial efforts, law enforcement faced challenges in identifying suspects or motives. Alyssa’s case became a focus for community advocates calling for increased efforts to solve violent crimes.

One Year Later: Unanswered Questions Persist

In August 2022, Alyssa’s family marked one year since her death with a plea for justice. Authorities reported that the investigation was ongoing but offered few new details, leaving the family and community searching for closure.

April 2023: Day of Remembrance Highlights Alyssa’s Case

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office held a Day of Remembrance for homicide victims, including Alyssa. Families of victims like Alyssa shared their stories to honor their loved ones and keep attention on unsolved cases.

December 2024: Breakthrough in the Case

Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in Alyssa Edlund’s murder. The arrest marked a significant development in a case that had long left family and investigators frustrated. Charges were filed Tuesday against Cornelius Love, who authorities say shot and killed Edlund and also shot at two others. He's accused of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and possession of a firearm while being a felon.



