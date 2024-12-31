25 Years Later: Family, Friends Of Missing Welch Girls Hold Memorial Service

Loved ones of the girls put together a candlelight memorial service where they talked about the two, the years since, and showed pictures from Bible and Freeman's lives.

By: News On 6, Kaitlyn Deggs, Drake Johnson

-

Family and friends are honoring the lives of two Welch girls on Monday, 25 years after they went missing.

Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were spending the night at Freeman’s home when the home caught fire.

Freeman's parents were found dead inside.

Both parents had been shot to death, but there was no trace of Bible or Ashley Freeman.

Lauria Bible's mother, Lorene Bible, says this day every year takes her right back to 1999.

“We’ve had a lot of leads in 25 years, a lot of searches based on what they said, but definitive where Lauria and Ashley are is just like it was that day," said Bible.

Loved ones of the girls put together a candlelight memorial service where they talked about the two, and the years since, and showed pictures from Bible and Freeman's lives.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Bible says she will never stop talking about them and fighting for answers.

“You as the parent or as the person that’s taking it on, you have to do it," said Bible. "You have to be the one that’s to the forefront keeping it out there. Because if you don’t, nobody’s going to know who your child is.”

She is grateful for all the people who have supported them and have asked how they can help bring Bible and Freeman home.

“What more can we do?" said Bible. "What is it going to take to bring these girls home? 25 years to be praying for a family that’s not even yours, but to them, these girls are theirs."

She wishes she could tell the girls that their lives made an impact and that the search for them will never stop.

“She’s out there somewhere," said Bible. "She needs to know that we’ve not stopped looking for her. Her family, her friends, everybody. People I don’t even know.”

Bible says they now hold memorial services for the girls every five years to make sure that people remember that their lives mattered.

Bible has also been working with state lawmakers on a law called Lauria and Ashley’s law, which if passed, would require people convicted of accessory to first or second-degree murder to serve 85 percent of their sentence before being eligible for parole.

The only man charged in the girls' case, Ronnie Busick, was released due to credit for time served after only serving two years and four months of a ten-year sentence.

Here's a timeline of events, from their disappearance to recent memorial efforts and legislative responses.

25 Years Later: The 1999 Disappearance Of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman

Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman disappeared in December 1999 after a tragic house fire and murder in Welch, Oklahoma.

Over two decades later, their case remains a painful reminder of unresolved tragedy and a catalyst for legislative action.

December 30, 1999: House Fire and Double Homicide

Lauria Bible was staying with her friend Ashley Freeman at the Freeman family home in Welch, Oklahoma.

Early the next morning, the house burned down. Investigators found the bodies of Danny and Kathy Freeman, both shot to death. Lauria and Ashley were missing, sparking an intensive search.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

2000–2017: Years of Unanswered Questions

For nearly two decades, investigators pursued numerous leads. It was suspected that Danny Freeman’s disputes with law enforcement or drug-related activity might have played a role.

Despite tips and witness statements, no progress was made in locating the girls or identifying clear suspects.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

April 2018: Charges Filed Against Ronnie Busick

Ronnie Busick was charged with the murders of Lauria and Ashley and the Freemans. Prosecutors revealed evidence that Busick, along with two other deceased suspects, kidnapped the girls, held them captive, and killed them.

Despite Busick’s arrest and conviction, the girls’ bodies were never found.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

July 2020: Case Closed Without Finding the Girls

Busick’s conviction brought some closure to the legal case, but the families of Lauria and Ashley remained heartbroken as searches based on Busick’s information failed to locate their remains.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Related:

May 2021: Search at Dead Suspect's Property

Authorities conducted a search at the Picher, Oklahoma, property of one of the deceased suspects, David Pennington, believed to be involved in the case.

Cadaver dogs were used in hopes of finding Lauria and Ashley's remains. Although no remains were discovered, the search demonstrated continued efforts to solve the case.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Related: Search At Dead Suspect's Property Underway For 2 Welch Girls Missing Since 1999

April 2023: Outrage Over Busick’s Early Release

Ronnie Busick was released from prison early, prompting widespread anger from Lauria and Ashley’s families and supporters. They argued that justice had not been served and that the case was far from resolved.

Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Related: Family Furious AFter Man Convicted In Welch Girls' Disappearance Gets Early Prison Release

2024: Legislative Action and Renewed Advocacy

Lawmakers refiled “Lauria and Ashley’s Law” in the Oklahoma legislature to address sentencing guidelines for violent offenders.

Related: IN FOCUS - New Bill Hopes To Lengthen Time Served For Criminals

The bill, along with others inspired by the case, sought to strengthen penalties and ensure justice for victims.

Related: Lauria And Ashley's Law Filed Again, Honoring Missing Welch Girls

December 2024: Memorial Service Marks 25 Years

A memorial service was held to honor Lauria and Ashley 25 years after their disappearance. Family members and advocates renewed their commitment to finding the girls and continuing their fight for justice.