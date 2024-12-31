3 Arrested After Multi-County, High-Speed Chase Ends In Muskogee County

Oklahoma troopers arrested three Florida men after a 40-mile high-speed chase through several counties, ending with a tactical intervention on the Muskogee Turnpike.

By: News On 6, Chinh Doan

Oklahoma troopers arrested three men from out of state after a 40-mile chase through several counties.

Troopers said the chase started in Sequoyah County and ended in Muskogee County, where they used tactical vehicle intervention to stop the getaway SUV.

Suspects From Florida Arrested

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News On 6 all three men are in their 20s and from Florida.

Driver: Timothy Roberson, arrested on an out-of-state warrant and facing felony charges. Passengers: Tyler Roberson and Devonte Walkes, booked on misdemeanors and have since bonded out.

High Speeds and Tactical Intervention

"Multiple attempts were made to get them to stop peacefully, and they chose not to do that,” said Lt. Mark Southall with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “Multiple attempts were made to stop stick the vehicle. Were unsuccessful as they avoided those stop sticks. Ultimately, the decision was made to initiate the tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop so we can make sure we protected others on the roads as well, as the roads were getting quite busy on the turnpike at that time."

Southall said the chase started around 8 a.m. on Dec. 31, when troopers tried to pull over a Jeep Grand Wagoneer that was going west on Interstate 40 in Sequoyah County.

Speeds: The driver reached over 100 miles per hour. Timeline: The chase ended about 30 minutes later on the Muskogee Turnpike near Muskogee.





Arrests and Injuries

Troopers said the SUV ended up rolling once, and they arrested the driver, Timothy Roberson, and his passengers, Tyler Roberson and Devonte Walkes.

All three men had minor injuries and were booked into the Sequoyah County Jail.

Timothy Roberson faces felony charges, while Tyler Roberson and Devonte Walkes were booked on misdemeanors and have bonded out.

Evidence Thrown From Vehicle

Troopers said during the chase, one of the men threw a gun out of the SUV, so investigators are trying to find it.

"Obviously, safety,” said Southall. “We don't want a gun just laying out there that could be used for bad reasons. We just want to make sure it's secure. It's also evidence, so we need to find that evidence."

Safety Considerations During the Pursuit

No troopers or anyone else on the road were hurt.

Troopers said they analyze each situation to determine whether it is safer to pursue or to let the suspects go for the meantime. They say in this case, when the pursuit started, traffic was light, but the driver was heading to Tulsa, so the concern was heavier traffic.

