'Crossbow Killer' Convicted Of Murdering Tulsa Woman In 1982 Up For Parole Again

A Green Country family if fighting to Jimmie Stohler, the "Crossbow Killer," behind bars now that he's due up for parole again over 40 years after murdering Michele Powers in 1982.

A Green Country family is fighting to keep a killer behind bars.

Jimmie Stohler is known as the “Crossbow Killer” and he’s up for parole again.

He was convicted in connection with the murder of Michele Powers, who was shot and killed by a poisonous arrow from a crossbow in 1982.

A SISTER’S FIGHT

Rochelle Ruth, Michele Powers’s twin sister, has been going to parole hearings and speaking out against Stohler’s release since her sister’s murder.

She says as long as she’s alive, she won’t stop.

"We've fought many paroles and we've had to go, we've written letters, collected signatures, 600, 800,” said Ruth.

Ruth says her sister’s death is a wound that will never heal.

"It's getting harder, I think,” said Ruth. “As you get older and you're not busy working. It just gets harder."

Ruth wants the governor to deny parole to Stohler again.

"He needs to do every year, every month, every week, every day, every minute, every second of the time,” said Ruth. “Every bit of it, that is what he was given."

She says that Stohler has not shown remorse for his actions.

Ruth says her sister’s murder has robbed her of life since she no longer has a twin and must keep fighting to keep Stohler behind bars.

"My sister didn't deserve to die, and to die like that,” said Ruth. “You wouldn't even hardly do an animal that way. I just want people to know that she didn't deserve that. If I have to live my life by myself and alone, without her, then he should suffer the consequences also."

PUSHING FOR PAROLE

Devona Cook, Stohler’s younger sister, sent News On 6 these statements:

“I am not wanting to be at all dismissive of the fact that Miss Powers’ life was taken, but your statement would seemingly indicate that Jimmie Dean was the one who physically used the crossbow to commit that act,” said Cook. “This is false, as was indicated by Prosecutor David Moss decades ago. We are not saying Jimmie Dean was not involved, but we want it to be clear he was not convicted for “pulling the trigger.”

---

“We could provide you with so many documents, and even video, which bring out many facts concerning this situation and why TWO separate parole boards have recommended Jimmie Dean for parole, why a federal judge ruled he should be released, why his sentencing judge wrote a letter (which we have) stating it was time for Jimmie Dean be released, and why the victim’s son, Michele Powers’ son, testified before the parole board that Jimmie Dean should be released. The Oklahoma Parole Board stated it was the first time they had ever had a victim’s child speak on behalf of the incarcerated.”

---

“Again, I do not discount or downplay the events of 1982, but there are so many more facts and factors that come into play when parole is considered than you will hear from the victim’s sister. One thing that can also be proven false are statements by Rochelle Powers that Jimmie Dean never apologized. Jimmie Dean participated in a program called “Victims Impact” which culminated in his writing a letter to the victim’s family. The family is notified that there is a letter from the inmate, but the family has to accept it. The inmate never knows if the family decided to accept or reject the letter. Therefore, while Jimmie has no idea if the family decided to read his letter or not, it is part of his prison record that he did so.”

---

“I will also add that the parole board voted unanimously in 2022 in favor of Jimmie Dean’s parole, sending their recommendation to Gov Stitt. He signed JD’s parole, and it was stamped with the state seal and the prison acted upon this, preparing him for parole. Gov. Stitt then rescinded this, at the last minute, which is actually outside the bounds of his authority and has never, ever happened before. It has been a long 42+ years, with so many things being taken out of context and misrepresented.”

DISTRICT ATTORNEY RESPONSE

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office says it is protesting the release of Stohler and is sending a letter opposing his release.

CASE BACKGROUND

Michele Powers had filed a paternity suit to get financial support for the child she had with Robert Doss.

Doss and Jimmie Stohler were both Tulsa Police officers and were friends.

Doss accused her of abuse, and her son was taken away for a couple of years.

Powers fought back and was given visitation rights shortly before she died.

Michele Powers Murdered

Thirty-year-old Michele Powers was shot in the chest as she was leaving her Cherry Street apartment on January 21, 1982.

Her twin sister, Rochelle Ruth, says she was headed to the hospital where she worked as a respiratory therapist.

Powers was shot in the chest with a poisonous arrow coming from a crossbow.

The poison on the arrow was curare, which doctors say leads to muscle paralysis.

Powers was paralyzed after the shooting and could only nod her head for six days before she died.

Jimmie Stohler Convicted

Stohler was a friend of her ex-boyfriend and was convicted of first degree murder in 1985.

He was sentenced to life in prison.

He was also convicted of first degree soliciting murder and served that sentence first before beginning to serve the murder sentence in 1989.

Bob Doss and Jack Ensminger, Jr. Acquitted

Doss was charged with recruiting Stohler to commit murder but was acquitted.

Stohler accused Jack Ensminger, Jr., of being the man who pulled the trigger, but he was also acquitted.

2022 Parole Hearing

Stitt initially granted parole to Stohler in 2022, before deciding to reverse that decision.

NEXT STEPS

The hearings for the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board are set for next week.