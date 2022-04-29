Murder Victim's Sister Relieved After Governor Stitt Reverses Parole Decision For 'Crossbow Killer'

Friday, April 29th 2022, 6:29 pm

A man convicted of first-degree murder 40 years ago is no longer getting out of prison, after Governor Stitt reversed his decision to grant him parole. The murder victim’s twin sister, Rochelle Ruth, said it feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders, and it brings her some peace.

Up until Thursday night, Rochelle Ruth thought her sister’s killer, Jimmie Stohler, would get out of prison after Governor Kevin Stitt approved a request for parole this week. “I just couldn't go there, I thought that this can't be real," said Rochelle.

Stohler was convicted of killing Michele Powers 40 years ago. Prosecutors said he planned to kill Powers for many months before he claims he paid a coworker to shoot Powers with a crossbow.

"She was being treated and ended up dying in the hospital where she worked," said Tulsa county prosecutor John Tjeerdsma.Tjeerdsma said he’s been urging the governor’s office to not let Stohler out, after the pardon and parole board recommended his release.

Stitt initially approved the request, but Tjeerdsma sent a letter clarifying the facts of the case and people urged Stitt's office to reconsider. “There was a lot of public attention from this case," he said. "Certainly, the victim's sister was vocal.”

Ultimately, Stitt reversed that decision and denied parole on Thursday. Rochelle said it’s like a weight off her shoulders.

"I do have a peace right now, and I just I won't have to worry about going to Tulsa and running into a killer," said Ruth.

“We’re grateful he was willing to take a look and listen to the evidence," said Tjeerdsma.

Rochelle said she's thankful this chapter is over and appreciates the Tulsa county District Attorney's office. Stohler will be eligible again for parole in a few years.