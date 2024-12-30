Muskogee Police Use License Plate Cameras To Arrest Hit-and-Run Suspect

Muskogee Police arrested a driver accused of a fatal hit-and-run, thanks to witnesses and license plate reading cameras

By: Cal Day

Muskogee Police have arrested a man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash.

The victim, Jacob Reynolds, was struck near Okmulgee Street and Spaulding Avenue.

Witnesses provided officers with a description of the vehicle, which police used to locate the suspect through license plate reading cameras.

Dangerous Intersection

Jesse Griffith, a resident familiar with the area, said the intersection is particularly hazardous at night.

“It’s not well lit over here, and there’s no crosswalks,” Griffith said.

Griffith added that he saw Reynolds lying in the roadway after the crash.

Police Urge Drivers to Stay on Scene

Police identified the driver as Caleb Deshazer, who kept driving after the crash. Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin emphasized the importance of remaining at the scene after an accident.

“It’s always best to stay on scene; we can work with that. Accidents happen—that’s why they’re called accidents,” Hamlin said.

License Plate Cameras Help Solve Case Quickly

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee credited the city’s 10 license plate reading cameras with helping officers locate and arrest Deshazer within hours.

“We still may have been able to do that, but it would have been extremely time-consuming, and taken us awhile for an officer possibly locating or just running across it over the coming days,” Teehee said.

Teehee assured the public that the cameras are used solely to solve crimes.

“If you’re not breaking the law, as far as crimes go—burglaries, robberies, homicides—then it will never affect you—the fact that your license plate is entered into a system,” Teehee said.

Supporting Victims and Families

Teehee said even small details can help lead to quicker resolutions, which is important for both investigators and the families of victims.

Deshazer was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash that caused a death. Police said the district attorney could file additional charges.

Muskogee Police hope to install more license plate reading cameras throughout the city to aid future investigations.

