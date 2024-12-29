1 Dead, 1 In Custody After Man Hit By Car In Muskogee

A person is dead and another is in custody after a man was hit by a car in Muskogee.

By: News On 6

A man is dead after being hit by a car near the 600 block of East Okmulgee Avenue, according to police.

Officers say just after 7 p.m. Saturday they found a man in the roadway who had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers administered life-saving measures until EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by family members as Jacob Reynolds, 35.

Police said the vehicle involved in the incident left the scene before officers arrived. Witnesses provided a description of the vehicle, and investigators used the Flock camera system to identify a matching license plate.

The driver, identified as Caleb Deshazer, 24, was located and arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.