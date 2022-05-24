Medical Marijuana Authority Recalls Products Contaminated With E. Coli, Yeast, Mold

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 6:15 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority has recalled nearly 100 medical marijuana products after samples failed tests for mold, E. coli, yeast, and salmonella.

State Commissioner of Health Keith Reed issued the emergency order for Scale Laboratories in Oklahoma City after complaints of rule violations surfaced.

“We are first and foremost concerned about the health, safety, and welfare of patients who might consume harmful marijuana products. Let this serve as a warning to any licensee attempting to skirt state laws: We work diligently behind the scenes to find and take down the bad actors within this industry,” said OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry. “If you’re engaging in actions that threaten the health and safety of Oklahomans, you won’t get away with it. Our inspection teams are working across the state to keep Oklahomans safe by identifying problems and gathering the necessary evidence to help shut down bad actors that choose to break the law.”

The order says that an inspection by OMMA in April found multiple health threats. That testing laboratory's license has been temporarily suspended.

See a Full List of The Products and Dispensaries HERE