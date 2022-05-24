Bixby Residents Concerned About Flooding From Heavy Rain

Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 5:42 pm

A flood advisory for the City of Bixby has people there worried about all this rain. Some of them are still cleaning up from flooding that happened earlier this month.

"May ought to be National Tulsa Flood Month, because '84, '86, 2010, 2015, 2019, 2022, that's when it floods," says Emmett Beasley.

He’s still cleaning up after his home flooded and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

"We came back flooded, had about 2 feet of water in our house, there were houses with 4 feet of water in them," Beasley said.

Osage SkyNews 6 shows the extant of the flooding on May 5th. Dozens of homes were surrounded by water, forcing some to leave.

Now just 19 days later, a flood advisory has some worried.

"Obviously, it has rained for at least 27 hours now, off and on rain. You can hear it outside right now raining pretty hard," Beasley said.

Beasley and other neighbors are concerned, because a nearby culvert where Little Snake Creek runs under Highway 64 is blocked with debris, something they say made flooding worse on May 5th.

"You can still see how high the debris was 6 feet above this duct," Beasley said.

ODOT is in charge of maintaining the culvert, but crews haven't been able to clean it out because rain has made the area unreachable by equipment.

It's unclear if this issue caused all the flooding, but people like Beasley think it did.

"Here it is 18 days later and the duct is still not clear," he said.

Beasley and others in the neighborhood want to see someone held responsible for the damage done by the flooding and are exploring legal options.