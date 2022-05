Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 6:41 pm

By: News On 6

Owasso, Bixby To Kickoff Season In QuikTrip Sponsored 'Battle Of The Burbs'

The high school football success in Green Country over the years has spawned some sponsored matchups and now you can add another to the list.

QuikTrip announced a "Battle of the Burbs" matchup between Bixby and Owasso that will kickoff the season on Thursday, August 25th at Chapman Stadium.