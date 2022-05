Tuesday, May 24th 2022, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6

A Tulsa man is dead after police said a woman stabbed him in the chest under an I-244 overpass on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene near West Third around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics tried to save the man's life but he died at the scene.

Police spoke with Lindsey Christian at first as a witness, but after speaking with her, they arrested her for second-degree murder.

The victim has not been identified.