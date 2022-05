Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 5:24 am

By: News On 6

Some areas around Green Country are flooded on Wednesday morning after several rounds of rain over the last couple of days.

Highway 20 into Skiatook is partially shutdown between SH-11 and North Lewis Avenue due to the flooding. One eastbound lane of SH-20 is currently open.

News On 6's Cal Day is live on Wednesday morning with the latest updates on flooding around Green Country.