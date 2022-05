Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 5:43 am

By: News On 6

'Remember The Removal' Cyclists Begin 950 Mile Ride To Georgia From Tahlequah

On Wednesday, there will be a send-off in Tahlequah as bicyclists head out to Georgia to start the "Remember the Removal" bike ride.

The ride retraces the Trail of Tears from Georgia, 950 miles back to Tahlequah, stopping at historic sites along the way.

The six cyclists from Oklahoma will be joined in Georgia by cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokees.

They will start the ride back on May 30th.