Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 10:38 am

By: News On 6

Deadline Approaching For Oklahoma Schools To Apply For Aviation Program

The deadline is approaching for Oklahoma schools to apply for a program dedicated to teaching students about the world of aviation.

The "You Can Fly" program is offered to high schools committed to providing aviation STEM education to students.

Since 2017, 16 Oklahoma schools have launched aviation programs.

Schools interested in the "You Can Fly" program must apply by May 31st.

Fore more information, or to apply, Click Here.