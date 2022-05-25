YWCA To Offer Free Swim Lessons At Lacy Park

Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 4:18 pm

Many of us will be headed to the pools and lakes this holiday weekend.

A Tulsa group is offering free swimming lessons to make sure all kids have the chance to be safe around the water.

“Swimming might be boring when you first do it but it’s fun swimming," said Rockson Opoku. He said he's learned a lot during his three years of swim lessons. He hopes other families will sign up for the free classes. “How to do dolphin kicks and how to swim on your back and how to swim on your front," said Opoku.

Free swim lessons have been offered with the YWCA for 12 years, but this is the first time families can sign up for them at Lacy Park.

“We want more children of color being able to swim, having those basic water safety skills, and actually enjoying swimming and doing that as a recreational skill," said Deandre Opoku.

She said these swim lessons are important and could save a child's life.

“In Oklahoma, unintentional drowning is one of the number one reasons that children die here and it’s such a preventative skill that it’s not necessary," said Deandre Opoku.

Kids ages 4 to 13 can sign up. Rockson said the classes start out easy. “We learned how to do it to the deep end and swim all the way down and back," said Rockson Opoku.

Dates: June 6-16, June 20-30, July 11-21, July 25-Aug. 4

For more information Click Here