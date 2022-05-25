×
Watch Live: News On 6 at 6
×
Special Feature: Our PGA Championship Coverage
×
Need to Know: Oklahoma Lake Levels
×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@9PM
LIVE
NOW
63°
Feels like 61°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, May 25th 2022, 5:44 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
More Like This
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (May 25)
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 p.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (May 26)
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 25)
News On 6
News On 6 10 p.m. Newscast (May 25)
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 25)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 p.m. Newscast (May 25).
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Rogers State Softball One Step Closer To Division II World Series
Jonathan Cooper
The buzz around Claremore all centers around softball. For the first time in its history, Rogers State University is in the Division II College World Series.
Tulsa Abortion Clinics Still Providing Counseling, Sonograms, Other Services After New Law Signed
Amy Slanchik
Abortion clinics in Tulsa are reacting to Oklahoma having the most restrictive abortion law in the nation, now that Governor Kevin Stitt has signed House Bill 4327 into law.
Floating Open On Illinois River For Memorial Day Weekend
Dustin Stone
Despite all the rain, we've gotten the last several days, floating is still on for folks on the Illinois River. The Illinois River near Tahlequah is certainly full right now, but it looks like floating will still be on for Memorial Day weekend.
Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Family-Friendly Movie Nights In The Park
Meredith McCown
Tulsa's Gathering Place is kicking off a summer of entertainment. The park will be showing movies each month with activities for all ages through September.
Oklahoma Sooners Football Announces Kickoff Times, Date Change Ahead Of 2022 Season
News 9
The Oklahoma Sooners announced new information Thursday about five games for the 2022 season.
Gathering Place To Begin Conducting Guided Tours Of Park
Mallory Thomas
Gathering Place is now offering expert tours through the park to teach people about plants and wildflowers that are native to Oklahoma. Thursday, a big group showed up for the park's first tour.
View More Stories